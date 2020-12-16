Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 1:16PM PST until December 17 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County to include Quartz
Mountain and Warner Mountain Summit on Highway 140.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds and snow
will reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower down to Lakeview
elevation including Highway 395 late tonight where a few
inches of snow is possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.