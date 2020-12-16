Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 12:18PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW TO IMPACT THE OREGON AND WASHINGTON CASCADE EAST SLOPES

AND PASSES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

mainly near the crest of the Cascades above 4500 feet, with 2

to 4 inches over the lower east slopes.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be decreasing overnight

into Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.