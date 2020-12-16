Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:03AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 9 inches. Locally higher amounts are expected for

elevations above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will vary today and snow may

mix with rain at times. Snow levels will start out around 4500

feet Wednesday morning before rising to around 6000 feet by late

afternoon. Snow levels lowering to 3500 ft Wednesday night into

Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.