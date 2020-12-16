Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:43AM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW TO IMPACT THE OREGON AND WASHINGTON CASCADE EAST SLOPES
AND PASSES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
NIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
mainly near the crest of the Cascades, with 2 to 4 inches over
the lower east slopes.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will occur from late
this morning through this afternoon. The snow will likely change
over to rain over the lower east slopes, below pass levels as
snow levels rise.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
