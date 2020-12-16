Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 2:43AM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW TO IMPACT THE OREGON AND WASHINGTON CASCADE EAST SLOPES

AND PASSES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY

NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

mainly near the crest of the Cascades, with 2 to 4 inches over

the lower east slopes.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will occur from late

this morning through this afternoon. The snow will likely change

over to rain over the lower east slopes, below pass levels as

snow levels rise.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.