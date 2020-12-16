Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 8:13PM PST until December 17 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County to include Quartz

Mountain and Warner Mountain Summit on Highway 140.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds and snow

will reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower down to Lakeview

elevation including Highway 395 late tonight where a few

inches of snow is possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.