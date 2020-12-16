Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 9:32PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW TO IMPACT THE OREGON AND WASHINGTON CASCADE EAST SLOPES

AND PASSES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 or

more inches, mainly near the crest of the Cascades above 4500

feet, with 2 to 4 inches over the lower east slopes. Winds

gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph may cause blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be decreasing through

Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.