Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 1:34AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts

expected for elevations above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.