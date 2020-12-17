Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 1:34AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts
expected for elevations above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.