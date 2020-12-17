Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 3:29AM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW TO IMPACT THE OREGON AND WASHINGTON CASCADE EAST SLOPES
AND PASSES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS THROUGH THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 or
more inches, mainly near the crest of the Cascades above 4500
feet, with 2 to 4 inches over the lower east slopes. Winds
gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph may cause blowing and drifting
snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be decreasing through the
day today.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.