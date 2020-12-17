Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 3:56AM PST until December 17 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25
mph.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County to include Quartz
Mountain and Warner Mountain Summit on Highway 140.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Gusty winds and snow will
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower down to Lakeview
elevation this morning including Highway 395.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.