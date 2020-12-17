Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 9:41AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts expected for elevations

above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.