Winter Weather Advisory issued December 17 at 9:41AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts expected for elevations
above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.