Wind Advisory issued December 19 at 10:48PM PST until December 20 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County
including Highway 31 near Summer Lake
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles, and could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
