Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 10:51PM PST until December 22 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and Lake Counties, including Highway
31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass,
and the high terrain of the Warner Mountains, Hart Mountains,
and Winter Rim.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles, and could blow around unsecured
objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could reduce visibilities at
times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.