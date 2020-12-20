Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 2:50PM PST until December 22 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and Lake Counties, including Highway

31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass,

and the high terrain of the Warner Mountains, Hart Mountains,

and Winter Rim.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles, and could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could reduce visibilities at

times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.