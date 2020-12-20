Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 3:16AM PST until December 20 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County
including Highway 31 near Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles, and could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.