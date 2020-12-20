Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 7:39AM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County
including Highway 31 near Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make travel difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles, and could blow around unsecured objects.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.