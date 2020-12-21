Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:16PM PST until December 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…SEVERAL HOURS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT IN THE

CASCADES…

.A strong but fast-moving cold front will bring several inches of

new snow to the Oregon and Washington Cascades, and adjacent

foothills above roughly 2000 feet tonight through early Tuesday

morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally from 6

to 8 inches. Some local amounts could be as high as 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should be prepared for icy or snow

covered roads and winter like driving conditions.

Slow down, allow extra following distance between you and the

vehicle in front of you, and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.