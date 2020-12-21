Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:16PM PST until December 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
…SEVERAL HOURS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT IN THE
CASCADES…
.A strong but fast-moving cold front will bring several inches of
new snow to the Oregon and Washington Cascades, and adjacent
foothills above roughly 2000 feet tonight through early Tuesday
morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally from 6
to 8 inches. Some local amounts could be as high as 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should be prepared for icy or snow
covered roads and winter like driving conditions.
Slow down, allow extra following distance between you and the
vehicle in front of you, and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.