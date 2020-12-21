Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:55AM PST until December 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The south Washington Cascades, the north Oregon Cascades

and the Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Initially wet roads will likely become snow and ice

covered as temperatures rapidly drop below freezing late this

afternoon and early this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will likely crash from

6000-7000 ft this afternoon to 2000-3000 ft this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

