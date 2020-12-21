Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:55AM PST until December 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The south Washington Cascades, the north Oregon Cascades
and the Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Initially wet roads will likely become snow and ice
covered as temperatures rapidly drop below freezing late this
afternoon and early this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will likely crash from
6000-7000 ft this afternoon to 2000-3000 ft this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments