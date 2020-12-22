Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 11:05PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

While many locations began to dry out this afternoon, portions of

the north Oregon Coast, Coast Range, northern Willamette Valley

and adjacent Cascade foothills saw showers linger into the early

evening hours. As of late Tuesday evening, skies have begun to

clear and temperatures are quickly approaching freezing in many

locations. Expect any lingering water on surfaces such as roads,

sidewalks, walkways and patios to freeze overnight. Be prepared

for black ice and use caution when traveling tonight into

Wednesday morning, particularly in the Coast Range and Cascade

foothills.