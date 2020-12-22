Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 11:05PM PST by NWS Portland OR
While many locations began to dry out this afternoon, portions of
the north Oregon Coast, Coast Range, northern Willamette Valley
and adjacent Cascade foothills saw showers linger into the early
evening hours. As of late Tuesday evening, skies have begun to
clear and temperatures are quickly approaching freezing in many
locations. Expect any lingering water on surfaces such as roads,
sidewalks, walkways and patios to freeze overnight. Be prepared
for black ice and use caution when traveling tonight into
Wednesday morning, particularly in the Coast Range and Cascade
foothills.
