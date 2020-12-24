Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 2:30PM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Areas of exposed, high terrain in Klamath and Lake

Counties. This also includes Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer

Lake.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible in

these areas as well, which may limit visibility on roads.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.