High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 2:51PM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 between Lakeview and Summer
Lake including Valley Falls. Portions of Highway 395 between
the Oregon-California border and Alkali Lake. Portions of
Highway 140 east of Lakeview to the Oregon-Nevada border. The
higher terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County,
including the Warner Mountains, will also be affected.
* WHEN…Now to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are likely to be over
the Warner Mountains, in the Summer Lake and Valley Falls
areas, and near the Nevada border. Winds are likely to peak
between 1 PM and 7 PM PST. 2 to 5 inches of snow will be
possible in these areas, as well, leading to slippery
conditions and reduced visibilities, at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.