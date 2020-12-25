High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 5:00AM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 between Lakeview and Summer Lake

including Valley Falls. Portions of Highway 395 between the

Oregon-California border and Alkali Lake. Portions of Highway

140 east of Lakeview to the Oregon-Nevada border. The higher

terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County, including the Warner

Mountains, will also be affected.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are likely to be over

the Warner Mountains, in the Summer Lake and Valley Falls areas,

and near the Nevada border. Winds are likely to peak between 1

PM and 7 PM PST. 2 to 5 inches of snow will be possible in these

areas, as well, leading to slippery conditions and reduced

visibilities, at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.