High Wind Warning issued December 25 at 5:00AM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 between Lakeview and Summer Lake
including Valley Falls. Portions of Highway 395 between the
Oregon-California border and Alkali Lake. Portions of Highway
140 east of Lakeview to the Oregon-Nevada border. The higher
terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County, including the Warner
Mountains, will also be affected.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are likely to be over
the Warner Mountains, in the Summer Lake and Valley Falls areas,
and near the Nevada border. Winds are likely to peak between 1
PM and 7 PM PST. 2 to 5 inches of snow will be possible in these
areas, as well, leading to slippery conditions and reduced
visibilities, at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
