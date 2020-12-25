Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:29PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON
AND OREGON CASCADES AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.Snow will continue to spread north across south central
Washington this afternoon as snow showers linger in the Oregon and
Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands through tomorrow
morning. Periods of heavy snow will cause significant
accumulations in some areas.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.