Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:39PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting 40 to
60 mph primarily in exposed and higher elevation locations.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 138 between Diamond Lake and
Highway 97. Portions of Highway 97 from between Chiloquin and
Chemult to south of Highway 58 north of Chemult. The higher
terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western
Lake County.
* WHEN…Now to 10 AM PST Saturday. The heaviest snow will occur
form 4 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Holiday travel could become difficult in this area,
at times. Plan for snow on the roads. Snow and blowing snow
will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less, at
times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.