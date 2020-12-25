Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:39PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting 40 to

60 mph primarily in exposed and higher elevation locations.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 138 between Diamond Lake and

Highway 97. Portions of Highway 97 from between Chiloquin and

Chemult to south of Highway 58 north of Chemult. The higher

terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western

Lake County.

* WHEN…Now to 10 AM PST Saturday. The heaviest snow will occur

form 4 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Holiday travel could become difficult in this area,

at times. Plan for snow on the roads. Snow and blowing snow

will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less, at

times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.