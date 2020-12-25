Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:02AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON
AND OREGON CASCADES AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.Snow will develop along the Oregon Cascades this morning then
will spread north across south central Washington this afternoon.
Periods of heavy snow will cause significant accumulations in
some areas.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
