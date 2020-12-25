Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:38PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON

AND OREGON CASCADES AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.Snow will continue to spread north across south central

Washington this afternoon as snow showers linger in the Oregon

and Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands through tomorrow

morning. Periods of heavy snow will cause significant

accumulations in some areas.

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Allow extra time to

reach your destination.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.