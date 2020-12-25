Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 5:40AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting 40 to
60 mph primarily in exposed and higher elevation locations.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 138 between Diamond Lake and Highway
97. Portions of Highway 97 from between Chiloquin and Chemult to
south of Highway 58 north of Chemult. The higher terrain of Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. The heaviest
snow will occur form 4 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Holiday travel could become difficult in this area, at
times. Plan for snow on the roads. Snow and blowing snow will
reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less, at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
