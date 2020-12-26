Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 3:44AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE WASHINGTON

AND OREGON CASCADES AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

Another round of snow will impact the east slopes of the

Washington and Oregon Cascades. Much of the snowfall impacting the

Yakima and Kittitas Valleys has ended, however, with the majority

of precipitation ending later this morning into early this

afternoon. Additional accumulations of a couple inches possible

for the Cascades and parts of the eastern Slopes.

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.