Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 4:39AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches are possible. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph in the higher

terrain east of Highway 97 will lead to some blowing snow

there.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 138 between Diamond Lake and Highway

97. Portions of Highway 97 from between Chiloquin and Chemult to

south of Highway 58 north of Chemult. The higher terrain of

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Recent significant

snowfall in this area yesterday and overnight in addition to

more snow this morning will make travel difficult if proper

precautions are not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.