Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 4:39AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches are possible. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph in the higher
terrain east of Highway 97 will lead to some blowing snow
there.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 138 between Diamond Lake and Highway
97. Portions of Highway 97 from between Chiloquin and Chemult to
south of Highway 58 north of Chemult. The higher terrain of
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Recent significant
snowfall in this area yesterday and overnight in addition to
more snow this morning will make travel difficult if proper
precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.