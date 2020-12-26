Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:38AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE

WASHINGTON CASCADES WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON…

Periods of light to moderate snow will continue to impact the

east slopes of the Washington Cascades. Much of the snowfall

impacting the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys as well as the Oregon

Cascades has ended, however, with the majority of precipitation

ending later this afternoon. Additional accumulations of a couple

inches possible for the Washington Cascades and parts of the

eastern slopes.

Light snow showers will decrease through this afternoon with

little to no additional accumulations expected.