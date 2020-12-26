Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:38AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW ALONG THE EAST SLOPES OF THE
WASHINGTON CASCADES WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON…
Periods of light to moderate snow will continue to impact the
east slopes of the Washington Cascades. Much of the snowfall
impacting the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys as well as the Oregon
Cascades has ended, however, with the majority of precipitation
ending later this afternoon. Additional accumulations of a couple
inches possible for the Washington Cascades and parts of the
eastern slopes.
Light snow showers will decrease through this afternoon with
little to no additional accumulations expected.