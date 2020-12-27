Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 4:19AM PST until December 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Generally along and east of the Cascade crest at Crater

Lake, Altamont, Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Chemult, Crescent,

Gilchrist, and Sprague River in the South Central Oregon

Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades,

Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County. this includes portions of Highway 97 north

of Klamath Falls and portions of Highway 138 east of Crater Lake

National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The freezing fog may come and go and be

along hillsides rather than on valley floors in some areas. Use

extra caution on roadways and walkways, especially on bridges,

overpasses, and in low, boggy and marshy areas, as a light ice

accumulation is most likely to occur in these areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* If possible, wait for temperatures to warm above freezing

before traveling.

* Slow down and give 3 times as much space as normal between

vehicles.

* Shaded areas may be more slippery than unshaded areas.

* Use low beams. High beams reflect back fog making visibility

worse for you and other drivers.

* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are.

* Be ready for low visibility by keeping your headlights clean.

* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the

driver is going too fast for weather conditions.