Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 28 at 9:42AM PST until December 28 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Oregon and

Washington and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges and roadways.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.