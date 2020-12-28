Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:55PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the south central
Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in exposed
locations.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes the
vicinity of Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.
Roadways include Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….There is still some uncertainty in
snowfall totals with a potential for amounts to be closer to the
lower end of the range.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
