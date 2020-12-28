Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 2:55PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the south central

Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in exposed

locations.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern

Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes the

vicinity of Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.

Roadways include Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….There is still some uncertainty in

snowfall totals with a potential for amounts to be closer to the

lower end of the range.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.