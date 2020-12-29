Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:09PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the

south central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph

in exposed locations.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern

Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater

Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include

Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.

* WHEN…Snow begins Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest snow

expected late afternoon into the evening. Snow amounts should

taper off overnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.