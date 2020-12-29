Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:09PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the
south central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
in exposed locations.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater
Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include
Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.
* WHEN…Snow begins Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest snow
expected late afternoon into the evening. Snow amounts should
taper off overnight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.