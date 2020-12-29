Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:18PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the

south central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph

in exposed locations.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern

Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater

Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include

Highways 97, 138, 230, 58, and 62.

* WHEN…Snow begins Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest snow

expected late afternoon into the evening. Snow amounts should

taper off overnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.