Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:18PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the
south central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
in exposed locations.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater
Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include
Highways 97, 138, 230, 58, and 62.
* WHEN…Snow begins Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest snow
expected late afternoon into the evening. Snow amounts should
taper off overnight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.