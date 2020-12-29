Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:36PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across the mountains.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
