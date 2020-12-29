Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:36PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across the mountains.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.