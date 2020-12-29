Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:01AM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the south
central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in
exposed locations.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern
Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater
Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include
Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still some uncertainty in
snowfall totals with a potential for amounts to be closer to
the lower end of the range.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.