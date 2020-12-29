Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:01AM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches east of the Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the south

central Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in

exposed locations.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Northern and Eastern

Klamath County, and Western Lake County. This includes Crater

Lake, Diamond Lake, Chemult, and Crescent. Roadways include

Highways 97, 138, 230, and 62.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still some uncertainty in

snowfall totals with a potential for amounts to be closer to

the lower end of the range.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.