Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:47AM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 10 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Upper Hood River Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Anyone

with travel plans across the Cascades during this time period

should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.