Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 4:11AM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.