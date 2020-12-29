Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 8:29PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
above 4000 feet. Heaviest snowfall expected Wednesday night.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

