Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:46PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE WASHINGTON CASCADES AND

NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS…

.Significant mountain snow will be possible beginning Tuesday

night through Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

or more. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could create areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.