Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:46PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE WASHINGTON CASCADES AND
NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS…
.Significant mountain snow will be possible beginning Tuesday
night through Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
or more. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
