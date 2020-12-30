High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 2:42PM PST until December 31 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Gusts up to 75 mph are possible over higher terrain
and other more exposed areas.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake and eastern Lake Counties, including
highway 31 between Valley Falls and Summer Lake, Highway 395
from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake, and the high terrain of
Winter Rim and the Hart and Warner Mountains.
* WHEN…Winds will peak this afternoon, then diminish through
the evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Winds could damage trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow may cause periods of reduced
visibilities.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.