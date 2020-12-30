High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 3:00AM PST until December 31 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Gusts up to 75 mph are possible over higher terrain

and other more exposed areas.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake and eastern Lake Counties, including

highway 31 between Valley Falls and Summer Lake, Highway 395

from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake, and the high terrain of

Winter Rim and the Hart and Warner Mountains.

* WHEN…Winds will increase Wednesday morning, peak in the

afternoon, then diminish in the evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Winds could damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow may cause periods of reduced

visibilities.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.