High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 9:48PM PST until December 31 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds have begun to diminish in western Lake
County, but will continue at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph over the Hart and Warner Mountains of eastern Lake and
eastern Modoc counties.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake and eastern Modoc counties, including
highway 31 between Valley Falls and Summer Lake, Highway 395
from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake, and the high terrain of Winter
Rim and the Hart and Warner Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Winds could damage trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow may cause periods of reduced
visibilities.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.