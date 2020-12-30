High Wind Warning issued December 30 at 9:48PM PST until December 31 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds have begun to diminish in western Lake

County, but will continue at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60

mph over the Hart and Warner Mountains of eastern Lake and

eastern Modoc counties.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake and eastern Modoc counties, including

highway 31 between Valley Falls and Summer Lake, Highway 395

from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake, and the high terrain of Winter

Rim and the Hart and Warner Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Winds could damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow may cause periods of reduced

visibilities.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.