Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:13PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snowfall of up
to 3 inches overnight will result in total snow accumulations of
6 to 10 inches. Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Oregon Cascades north of Howard Prairie,
including Highways 62, 97, 138, 140, 230, and Dead Indian
Memorial Highway.
* WHEN…The heaviest snow occurred earlier this evening, but
snow showers will continue into early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.