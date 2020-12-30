Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:13PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snowfall of up

to 3 inches overnight will result in total snow accumulations of

6 to 10 inches. Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Oregon Cascades north of Howard Prairie,

including Highways 62, 97, 138, 140, 230, and Dead Indian

Memorial Highway.

* WHEN…The heaviest snow occurred earlier this evening, but

snow showers will continue into early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.