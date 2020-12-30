Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 12:54PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE CASCADES AND THE NORTHERN
BLUE MOUNTAINS THROUGH THURSDAY…
.Significant mountain snow will be possible through Thursday
afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting to 35 mph could create blowing or drifting of snow,
especially through tonight.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.