Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:44PM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Oregon Cascades north of Howard Prairie,

including Highway 140 and Dead Indian Memorial Highway.

* WHEN…The heaviest snow is expected late this afternoon into

this evening. Snow will taper off overnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.