Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:53AM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE CASCADES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE

MOUNTAINS THROUGH THURSDAY…

.Significant mountain snow will be possible through Thursday

afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches or more. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could create

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.