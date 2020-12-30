Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:53AM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE CASCADES AND THE NORTHERN BLUE
MOUNTAINS THROUGH THURSDAY…
.Significant mountain snow will be possible through Thursday
afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches or more. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could create
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.