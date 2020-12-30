Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:00AM PST until December 31 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Oregon Cascades north of Howard Prairie,
including Highway 140 and Dead Indian Memorial Highway.
* WHEN…Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest
snow expected late afternoon into the evening. Snow will taper
off overnight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.