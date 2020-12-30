Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:50AM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14

inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.