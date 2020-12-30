Skip to Content
December 31, 2020 4:51 am
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 7:55PM PST until December 31 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ALONG THE CASCADES AND THE NORTHERN
BLUE MOUNTAINS THROUGH THURSDAY…

.Significant mountain snow will be possible through Thursday
afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting to 35 mph could create blowing or drifting of snow,
especially through tonight.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

